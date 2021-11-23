Utah man arrested after threatening ‘Ruby Ridge’ type incident

SILVER SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – A Summit County man is in custody after threatening to lock himself in a residence and burn it down, telling a witness “it was going to be like Ruby Ridge here.”

On Thursday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report that 56-year-old Gary Lee Jamieson was making threats to another person living with him that he was going to barricade himself inside his home and burn it down. He also threatened to keep the other person’s dogs inside the home and kill them.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Jamieson near Tollgate Canyon Road. The deputy found Jamieson is a convicted felony out of Idaho and had a loaded .357 Magnum Smith & Wesson revolver in the car with him.

Other Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Jamieson’s home and noticed an odor of propane outside the home. Fire personnel arrived and turned off the main gas line to two propane tanks for the home.

While emergency crews worked to clear the home of any other possible devices to burn down the home, they found dogs barking in the home. Additionally, they noted an exterior door was barricaded from inside and a window was covered in tape and aluminum foil to prevent anyone from seeing in the home.

A deputy noted finding an additional propane tank in the home that was connected to a yellow flexible gas tube that was not connected to anything else. A battery charger was found next to the propane tank. That charge was plugged into a battery next to two other car batteries with additional wires connected to yet another power source.

Authorities called it a propane explosive device, which fire crews report appeared to be a “substantial step” for Jamieson’s threats.

A witness on the scene told investigators there had been ongoing domestic disputes between Jamieson and the woman living with him. In a written statement, the witness says Jamieson told him “it was about to get real [expletive] around here with police-involved” and that “it was going to be like Ruby Ridge here.”

In the early 1990s, an 11-day siege took place near Naples, Idaho. U.S. Marshals Service deputies approached the home of Randy Weaver, who was accused of selling sawed-off shotguns to an undercover agent and eventually crossed paths with the family. A firefight then broke out, with Wever’s wife and son being killed.

SLIDESHOW: Photos from Ruby Ridge

Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents stand next to the outbuilding located near the Randy Weaver home near Naples, Idaho, Sept. 1, 1992. The building is where agents found the body of Samuel Weaver during the 11-day standoff which ended with the surrender of Randy Weaver to federal authorities. (AP Photo/Gary Stewart)

Confiscated weapons in Naples, Idaho, Aug. 26, 1992. (AP Photo/Mason Marsh)

Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms man a roadblock near Naples, Idaho, Aug. 26, 1992, where a standoff continues for the fifth day nearby at the mountaintop home of white supremacist, Randy Weaver. Weaver holed up in the cabin after a federal marshal was shot. (AP Photo/Gary Stewart)

With guns drawn, agents of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the Idaho State Patrol place the first of five neo-Nazis under arrest near Naples, Idaho, Aug. 25, 1992. Numerous weapons were found in the group’s car (back, center) near a police barricade three miles from the site of a four-day standoff with white supremacist, Randy Weaver. The five will face weapons charges. (AP Photo/Mason Marsh)

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 1992, file photo, federal agents gather evidence from the home of captured fugitive Randy Weaver near Naples, Idaho. It’s been a quarter century since a standoff in the remote mountains of northern Idaho left a 14-year-old boy, his mother and a federal agent dead and sparked the expansion of radical right-wing groups across the country that continues to this day. (AP Photo/Gary Stewart, File)

FILE – This Aug. 23, 1992, file photo shows Randy Weaver supporters at Ruby Ridge in northern Idaho. It’s been a quarter century since a standoff in the remote mountains of northern Idaho left a 14-year-old boy, his mother and a federal agent dead and sparked the expansion of radical right-wing groups across the country that continues to this day. (AP Photo/Jeff T. Green, File)

Jamieson was taken into custody for aggravated arson, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and aggravated cruelty to an animal.