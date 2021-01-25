Utah man arrested after stalking woman, threatening to harm her family

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) A Utah man was arrested after police say he stalked a woman and made threats towards her and her family.

According to a probable cause statement, John Schiavo, 35, was arrested for stalking, sexual extortion, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The probable cause statement says that Schiavo repeatedly texted violent threats to the woman, showing up at her house uninvited on multiple occasions and texting her pictures of the outside of her home. The suspect also allegedly threatened to send explicit photos of the woman to her family, and also threatened to harm her in front of her family.

Schiavo also allegedly contacted the woman’s boss to get information about her, a probable cause statement said.

Police later located Schiavo during a traffic stop, where officers found meth and heroin inside of his wallet.

Schiavo was then taken into custody booked into Salt Lake County Jail.