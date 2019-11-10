Utah man arrested after Snapchat tip leads investigators to thousands of images and videos of child pornography

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Utah man was arrested after a tip from Snapchat prompted a child pornography investigation.

Jason Randy Smith, 35, was arrested Wednesday on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a probable cause statement, on August 16, Snapchat filed a CyberTipline report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an account that uploaded images and videos of suspected child pornography.

Snapchat provided the username and the IP address associated with the report. Investigators confirmed the images were child pornography.

On August 26, in accordance with a judicial order, Comcast reported the subscriber of the IP address lived in the Salt Lake area.

On Wednesday, the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant on Smith’s home.

Investigators said Smith admitted to having “evidence of child pornography on this phone” and “taking voyeuristic photos of young teenage girls without their knowledge.”

According to arresting documents, during their search, investigators found thousands of pictures and videos of child pornography on Smith’s phone.

Arresting documents indicate Smith had been charged with sexual battery in 2003.

Due to some of the evidence collected and facts learned over the course of the investigation, the Utah Attorney General’s Office requested a high bail amount of $500,000.

Jail records indicate Smith posted bond the day after his arrest.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: