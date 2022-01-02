Utah man arrested after DUI car chase, previously arrested on shooting charges

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man who was previously arrested for a shooting incident in May has been arrested again on New Year’s Day after a drunken police pursuit.

Riverton Police say 22-year-old Mohammed Alkhaldi led police on a multi-city car chase before crashing into a field in South Jordan.

Police say the incident began near 4204 W Gunlock Park Ct in Riverton. When officers arrived, they discovered the suspect asleep in a running car with open bottles of alcohol visible on the passenger seat.

Police say a strong odor of alcohol was detected when the suspect rolled his window down. After asking the suspect to provide identification, he refused and tried to roll the window back up. He also refused to exit the vehicle and shifted the car into drive mode. Officers reached inside and shifted the car back into park mode at which time, the suspect grabbed the officer’s arm, pinning him to the vehicle’s side.

After the officer was able to free himself, the suspect drove away at a high rate of speed. As the suspect backed out of a driveway, he almost ran into officers who were standing nearby. Police pursued the vehicle westbound on 12600 S. The suspect continued traveling north on Mountain View Corridor until authorities stopped pursuing him.

South Jordan Police later discovered the suspect involved in a multi-car accident, striking passenger vehicles and a patrol car. The suspect attempted to flee on foot after the crash, but police were able to capture him.

After searching the man’s vehicle, several more bottles of alcohol were discovered inside a compartment area. The suspect has been arrested on nine charges including DUI with two or more prior convictions, assault against a peace officer, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and more.

The suspect was also suspended under alcohol-related driving restrictions at the time of arrest.

He was previously arrested on May 1 for a drunken shooting incident that involved 20 charges including felony discharge of a firearm, driving under the influence of alcohol, cruelty to an animal and more.

The suspect is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.