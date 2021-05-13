Utah man arrested after allegedly throwing golf clubs at police officer during pursuit

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after he allegedly threw golf clubs at police during a pursuit in St. George.

According to arresting documents, officers responded to a report of theft at a Dick’s Sporting Goods on S. River Rd. in St. George.

When officers arrived on scene, they ordered the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Emmett Leroy Julian, to stop running, which he refused.

The officers then ran after Julian, and continued to order him to stop running.

While running, arresting documents say Julian began throwing golf clubs at one of the pursuing officers, hitting them in the chest.

After Julian struck the officer with a golf club, the officer tased Julian and placed him in handcuffs.

Officers then searched Julian and found a pocket knife, drug paraphernalia, and a wallet.

A financial transaction card and a Nevada driver’s license were also found by police. Julian told the officers the driver’s license and transaction card belonged to “his friend,” according to arresting documents.

Officers returned to the Dick’s Sporting Good’s store and determined that Julian had stolen three golf clubs, a shirt, a pair of shorts, and a golf glove.

Julian was then transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility. He faces potential charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, failure to respond to an officer’s command, receiving a financial transaction card with intent to use, possession of another’s identity documents, and possession of drug paraphernalia.