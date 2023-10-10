SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah man has been confirmed as among the list of 14 Americans killed in the devastating attacks in Israel.

Rabbi Avremi Zippel confirmed the death of Lotan Abir to ABC4 and on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Zippel said Abir was a member of the Young Jewish Professional Utah community and he had been living in Utah for nine months. Abir was in Israel to attend a rave with a group of friends, some of whom were also from Utah on Friday night. Abir was confirmed to have been killed in the fighting. His friends were able to survive.

“May his memory be for a blessing and May God avenge his blood,” wrote Zippel on X.

Israel has been the center of several attacks from the militant group, Hamas, since Saturday. In the days since the initial attack, over 1,600 have been killed in gunfights and rocket barrages throughout the area.

Zippel told ABC4 Abir’s family currently lives in Israel. A funeral will be held at 9 a.m., Israel time.