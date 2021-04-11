Utah man allegedly threatens to kill train host after being asked to wear a mask

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man was arrested Saturday for allegedly threatening to kill a Utah Transit Authority (UTA) worker after being asked to wear a mask.

On Saturday, Utah’s statewide mask mandate ended, but UTA is continuing to require face coverings for employees and riders.

Authorities were called to the Clearfield FrontRunner station on the same day for a report of a man, later identified as 39-year-old Adam Green, threatening to beat up a train host while aboard the train. Green had exited at the Clearfield station and could be seen pacing and “throwing stuff around.”

When a Department of Public Safety officer attempted to speak with Green, he allegedly made several comments that he was not going to stay and had to leave. The probable cause statement says that when Green was told he was not free to leave, “he squared off,” telling the officer they were “going to have to shoot him in order to make him stay.”

While speaking with him, authorities say Green admitted to threatening to kill the train host and began doing the same to the officer. Officers had previously dealt with Green in Salt Lake, according to the probable cause statement, and had told him to stay away from all UTA property for seven days.

Authorities say that Green became physical when they were searching him and after he was placed in the back of a patrol car. He, at one point, even kicked an officer. The probable cause statement says officers later located drug paraphernalia in one of Green’s pockets.

When asked about the incident, the train host told authorities that they had asked Green to turn down his music and to wear a mask. According to the probable cause statement, Green began yelling at the train host and threatening them, saying he had a knife and would stab them.

The affidavit shows Green was arrested on charges of assault, assault against a police officer, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, interference with an arresting officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.