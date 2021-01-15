Utah man allegedly involved in deadly U.S. Capitol riots released from jail Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah activist has been released from jail for his alleged involvement in the deadly U.S. Capitol protest, Friday.

On January 15, John Sullivan made his first appearance in court following his alleged association with the riots that took place at the United States Capitol, last week.

During his appearance, prosecutors asked for Sullivan to be held in jail before his trial, stating Sullivan ‘thrives on chaos’ and incites violent riots when engaged in social media.

Despite the objections, officials determined to release Sullivan from the court but under the following conditions:

Maintain or actively seek full-time employment (as approved by a pretrial officer)

Wear a GPS monitor

Prohibited from possessing any weapons

Subjected to strict internet monitoring

Undergo a mental health evaluation

Abide living/travel restrictions Must not travel outside of Utah unless authorized Must surrender passport Restricted to home (except for when working, attending religious services, medical treatment, and other court-approved activities)



Just a day prior, The U.S. Department of Justice charged Sullivan with entering a restricted building or grounds without authority, civil disorder, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

According to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan was initially booked into their custody under a U.S. Marshall’s warrant; his criminal complaint listing him as the “leader of an organization called Insurgence USA through which he organizes protests.”

As a self-proclaimed video journalist, Sullivan has numerous videos also posted on his Twitter of the violence in the Capitol. Sullivan tweeted in late December with “travel plans” for the “MAGA_CAVALRY.”

Numerous arrests have been made in connection with the violence, including the horned and shirtless man now asking Pres. Trump for a pardon, retired Air Force officer Lt. Col. Larry Rendall Brock Jr., who carried plastic zip-tie handcuffs because he meant “to take hostages” during the riot, Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller, the man photographed in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, and the CEO of an Illinois-based tech company.

Lawmakers are hoping to award a Capitol officer with the Congressional Gold Medal for his heroism during the riot.