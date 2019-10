SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- A 52-year-old man was booked into jail after officials say he failed to file tax returns over for a total of 15 years.

Timothy Ray Robinson owes almost $17,000 to the government, authorities say.

Agents from the Utah State Tax Commission’s Criminal Investigation Unit arrested Robinson for not filing income tax returns from 2012-2017. Tax Commission records also show Robinson did not file returns from 1991-2011.

What others are reading: