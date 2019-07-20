Utah man accused of raping boy with autism, sexually abusing other children

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah man accused of sexually abusing multiple children was arrested by Grantsville police.

Mark A. Swan, 48, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of 37 counts of child sex abuse charges including sexual abuse of a child, lewdness involving a child, rape of a child, sodomy of a child, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a probable cause statement, a parent contacted police about a man inappropriately touching their children. Police set up children justice center interview with three children who said the man, who police identified as Mark Swan, tried to make them touch him inappropriately.

The probable cause document states one of the children, a 7-year-old girl, said Swan exposed himself to her. The girl said while he exposed himself to her, he asked her multiple times to “touch it,” and she kept telling him no. During this incident, the girl said he held one of his hands on the door, “in an attempt to not allow her to leave,” but she was able to get away.

Another girl, age 11, described a similar situation allegedly involving Swan. She said he got her alone and then asked her to squeeze his penis. The girl said she repeatedly said no. The girl went on to tell police Swan asked for a high five.

“When she went to give him a high five, he grabbed her hand and attempted to force it on to his genitals,” the probable cause statement reads.

Both girls told interviewers that they have seen Swan “playing with his privates every single time they go to this home.”

Investigators interviewed a 13-year-old boy with autism who described Mark Swan as a “friend.” Police said after the interview, the boy later told his mother that Mark had raped him multiple times.

An additional interview was conducted with the boy, and investigators believe Swan has been raping the child for more than four years with the last incident occurring two days ago.

The victim told police Swan made him watch pornographic videos on this phone. He also stated Swan made videos of them having sexual encounters.

Police served a search warrant at Swan’s home and reportedly found “multiple items the victims mentioned during their disclosures.”

Investigators describe Swan as a “serial abuser” who constitutes a “substantial danger” to the community. The arresting officer reported the fear that if Swan was released, he could harm the victims for speaking to law enforcement.

Swan was booked into the Tooele County Jail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: