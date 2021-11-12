Utah man accused of giving coworkers THC-laced gummies

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Box Elder County man is being accused of giving his coworkers gummies laced with THC, causing some of them to even need medical treatment.

An arresting affidavit accuses 28-year-old Cristian Cabrera of five counts of surreptitious administering of certain substances.

Police say Cabrera put THC gummies in a bag with Gummy Life Savers and began sharing the gummies with his coworkers. The THC gummies were explained to be an assortment of gummy candies placed in the same bag as the Life Savers.

Five of Cabrera’s coworkers at the gummies, believing they were normal candies.

All five then “began to experience a high,” according to police, with some of them being taken to receive medical treatment for adverse reactions.

The five charges Cabrera is accused of are third-degree felonies. Formal charges have not yet been filed.