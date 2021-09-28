Utah man accused of firing gun while in Taco Bell drive-through

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested for intoxication, among other charges, after allegedly firing a gun while in the drive-through lane of Taco Bell in Cedar City.

Court records show 39-year-old Douglas Labonte was reported to be in his vehicle while at the drive-through on Thursday. Cedar City Police were told the man fired his gun into the air.

After witnesses described Labonte’s vehicle and provided the license plate number to officers, police responded to the home of Labonte. When officers arrived, another gunshot was heard while the suspect was on the front porch.

Labonte was then taken into custody and officers searched his vehicle, home, and his person. Two handguns were found – one in the vehicle and another on the front porch.

Authorities say Labonte’s blood was taken to provide evidence of intoxication. He also allegedly refused to provide identifying information to law enforcement and was uncooperative during the incident.

Arresting documents show Labonte was arrested for two counts of discharging a firearm without permission within 600 feet of a dwelling or building and one count each of reckless endangerment, discharging of firearms from a vehicle, intoxication, failure to disclose identity, and felony discharge of a firearm.