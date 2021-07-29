Utah man accused of beating dog to death

Warning: This story may be disturbing to some, viewer’s discretion is advised.

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man has been taken into custody after killing a dog.

Court documents say 30-year-old Christopher Prows was arrested on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, intentionally or knowingly.

On Wednesday, police were called to an animal hospital where a dog was taken by the owners.

The responding officer says they learned Prows had “lost his temper” with the dog.

He told police he entered an apartment and the dog was not being obedient. Prows allegedly told the officer he kicked the dog in the abdomen. The dog then bit him on the hand.

According to court documents, Prows admitted to back-handing the dog, getting on top of it, and hitting it in the head at least three times. Police say this caused its death.

In Utah, intentional cruelty to an animal is a class A misdemeanor. If convicted, a possible prison sentence in Utah is up to 364 days in jail with a possible fine of up to $2,500.

After a man allegedly stole a dog – Dixie – “in retaliation for a failing relationship” the Salt Lake County Animal Services began working on an initiative called “Dixie’s Law,” which would enact harsher penalties for premeditated acts of animal cruelty in Utah.

The hope is to propose the law, which is currently still being brainstormed, in the 2022 Legislative Session.