Former Utah police officer arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 riot

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP)

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Another Utah resident has been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.

The FBI reports 50-year-old Michael Lee Hardin of Kaysville was taken into custody on Friday morning, without incident.

He was arrested on multiple federal charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Salt Lake City Police have confirmed to ABC4 that Hardin is a former officer that left the department in 2017.

Few other details are known at this time.

He is the second Utahn to be arrested for their alleged involvement.

Days after the January riot, Utah activist John Sullivan was taken into custody on charges of entering a restricted building or grounds without authority; civil disorders; and violent entry or disorderly conduct. The criminal complaint filed against Sullivan lists him as the “leader of an organization called Insurgence USA through which he organizes protests.”

Sullivan provided footage of the riot to investigators after posting on social media and sharing it with multiple national news outlets, including CNN.

According to the criminal complaint, seen here, Sullivan admitted to entering the U.S. Capitol through a window that had been broken out.