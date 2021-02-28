Utah Lt. Governor snaps a selfie, gets vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s Lieutenant Governor takes to Facebook to share that she’s been vaccinated, Friday.

On February 26, Lt. Governor Deidre M. Henderson, shares with the world the exact moment she decides to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“So grateful to get the COVID vaccine today and for everyone working hard to make this happen,” Henderson writes.

Just recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also authorized Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Saturday, making it the third vaccine available in the United States and the first that only takes one dose to protect against the coronavirus.

According to Henderson, her experience getting vaccinated was completely painless and her nurse was great to work with.

“Bonnie was an awesome nurse. Totally painless. During the 15-min wait afterward, I got a text from my doctor saying, ‘You should get a vaccine Lt. Gov.’ and I was glad to tell him I just did!”

More than 66 million COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the U.S. to date, according to the CDC, including 50 million since Biden and Harris entered the White House.

So far, the virus has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

The introduction of the third vaccine is expected to speed up vaccination efforts amid setbacks caused by winter storms across the country.