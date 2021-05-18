Utah Lt. Gov. raises vaccine awareness during stop in Glendale

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In an effort to raise vaccine awareness regarding its importance and availability, Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson visited a mobile clinic on Tuesday afternoon at the Glendale Sorensen Unity Center.

A couple of weeks ago, Governor Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson announced the rollout of mobile vaccination clinics in the state’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, which would allow the vaccine to be brought to those who need it and are having trouble getting an appointment to receive it.

In addition to free ride services from Lyft and Uber, which Henderson mentioned in last week’s briefing, making it as easy as possible to access a vaccination clinic is a priority for Utah’s top leadership.

In her time at the mobile clinic, which was set up through University of Utah Health’s Wellness Bus, Henderson took a moment to meet with the nursing team administering the vaccines before meeting with the media to reemphasize and restate Utah’s vaccination efforts against COVID-19.

According to Henderson and Cox, who met with President Biden last week to discuss the state’s vaccination work in a conference with a handful of other governors, these mobile clinics are available to any organization statewide, with signups available online.

The Wellness Bus, according to U of U Healthcare’s website, was retrofitted to first test for the coronavirus in April 2020 and was able to test and report for 15,000 Utahns in the first 10 months of the pandemic.

Now that the vaccine is ready and widely available, the bus is making trips to underserved areas in the Salt Lake Valley throughout the month of May, with stops scheduled in Kearns, West Valley City, and again in Glendale.