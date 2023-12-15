SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson is asking for help in searching for her brother who was last seen near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“We are desperately looking for my oldest brother, Brian Hulse,” Henderson posted on social media. “Please, please share this so we can find him and bring him safely home.”

Deidre Henderson is asking for help finding her brother Brian Hulse who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 13. (Courtesy of Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson)

Henderson said her brother is a graduate student at UNLV and was last seen near the campus on Wednesday. He was expected to be driving back to Utah that day.

She described her brother as 53 years old, 185 pounds, and 6 feet 1 inch tall. He drives a gray Nissan Rogue with a Utah license plate numbered T31 5CW.

Henderson’s flyer said to contact local police or the UNLV police at (702) 895-3668 if you have any information.