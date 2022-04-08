SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With Delta Airlines pilots currently protesting “fatiguing” schedules in cities around the U.S., issues from a flight headed from New York City to Salt Lake City were brought to Twitter by Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson.

Lieutenant Governor Henderson expressed her disappointment in the airline after pilots allegedly walked off a flight.

Her tweet states:

Hey @Delta, please get your act together and address your personnel problems. Your pilots just walked off a plane from JFK-SLC, stranding my friend who needs to get home ASAP to treat a life-threatening medical condition she discovered she has while on vacation this week. -LT Governor Henderson

On April. 5, The Air Line Pilots Association, Intl., (ALPA), protested at the Salt Lake City Airport saying that the airline scheduling practices have forced pilots to endure “long and often fatiguing trips.”

The union says additional picketing events have been planned for airports in Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis later this month.

It is unknown why the pilots walked off the flight.

ABC4 has reached out to Delta Airlines for a statement.