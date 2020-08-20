Utah Legislature holds special session, focus on COVID-19 relief, general election

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – State leaders have exercised the Utah Legislature’s emergency powers to convene a special session to discuss the pandemic response and the way elections are held.

A majority of Thursday’s special session focused around COVID-19 relief and the changes to the 2020 general election.

Other issues discussed are how to provide Utahns and Utah businesses financial relief by waiving state income tax on PPP loans and CARES Act money, addressing issues related to public education funding and enrollment, and adjusting the 2021 state budget.

Lawmakers had the option to attend in-person or virtually, as they talked about and voted on 22 bills.

In a press conference, Senate leadership discussed the upcoming election and saID that mail-in ballots – here in Utah – are successful.

“My understanding is the reason we’ve been so successful in Utah is we have more checks and balances in place to ensure the integrity of the vote by mail,” Senator Evan Vickers said. “If all the other states have the same integrity previsions we did, they wouldn’t be too concerned about the proposition.”

The Utah primary held earlier this year was all vote by mail, but now, a bill would require Utah’s 29 counties to have at least one in-person voting location for the November election.

As for making these decisions in August, President Stuart Adams said COVID-19 creates some uncertainty as to what decisions should be made right now.

“Elections are in November and one thing I have noticed about the pandemic is that what’s going on today is probably not what’s going to be going on tomorrow,” said Adams. So, I think there is some apprehension as to our best efforts to anticipate what’s going to happen.