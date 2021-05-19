Utah Legislature passes bill to ban face mask requirement in Utah schools next fall

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Legislature passed a bill that prevents schools from requiring face masks in the upcoming school year during a special session on Wednesday.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
The bill, House Bill 1007, eliminates a school district’s power to enforce its own mask mandate for the upcoming school year.
Students, however, would have the choice to wear a face mask to school if they wish.
On May 13, Gov. Cox lifted the mask mandate for the last week of the 2020 to 2021 school year.
The bill will now head to Governor Spencer Cox’s desk to either be signed or vetoed.