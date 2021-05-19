Utah Legislature passes bill to ban face mask requirement in Utah schools next fall

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Legislature passed a bill that prevents schools from requiring face masks in the upcoming school year during a special session on Wednesday.

The bill, House Bill 1007, eliminates a school district’s power to enforce its own mask mandate for the upcoming school year.

Students, however, would have the choice to wear a face mask to school if they wish.

On May 13, Gov. Cox lifted the mask mandate for the last week of the 2020 to 2021 school year.

The bill will now head to Governor Spencer Cox’s desk to either be signed or vetoed.