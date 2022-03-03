SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Time is ticking for the Utah state legislature and senators and representatives are still trying to push their bills to the governor’s desk. Today and tomorrow are the last days on the legislative calendar as key issues are still being discussed.

On the steps of the capital, people protested bill HB 476.

They said by mandating statewide instead of local animal regulations which are currently in place it will unravel years’ worth of good policy implemented by local leaders and promoted the use of puppy mills.

“They are in the unique position to know what the local animal situation is in their community, and they know how to respond,” Rachel Heatley, advocacy and investigations director of the humane society of Utah said.

But legislators sponsoring the bill say it is in no way meant to promote animal cruelty and statewide mandates regulate good practices across the state.

“Animal husbandry practices on a commercial level are good in one jurisdiction they’re good in another, they’re bad in one jurisdiction and they’re gonna be bad in another,” bill sponsor representative Joel Ferry said.

Also still on the hill, H.B. 11 which establishes a commission to determine if transgender athletes in Jr. High and high school would be allowed to participate in sports that align with their gender identity on a case-by-case basis.

Schools are also looking at more funding considering Utah’s surplus. Senate bill 2 delegating where and how much funding schools will receive

And the debate on what to do with Utah lake continues through H.B. 240 as Utahans discuss whether developers can have authority to modify Utah lake land.

Other bills being discussed today and tomorrow include topics such as the Great Salt Lake, vaccine passports and homeless shelter regulations.