UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving.

As much as we may not like to admit it, at some point, we have probably yelled at some of the interesting choices Utah drivers have made while on the road.

Well, as it turns out, Utah may have the angriest roads in the United States, according to a recent study from Forbes.

In a survey of 5,000 U.S. drivers who own a car (with at least 100 in each state), states were scored on various factors of road rage. Some were mundane such as honking in frustration, rude or offensive gestures, or being yelled at, cursed at, or insulted. Others were a little more extreme like tailgating, being forced off the road, cut off on purpose, having a gun pointed at, or followed before getting out of their car to yell or fight.

Being scored out of 100, Utah scored a perfect 100 to top the list of all 50 states for road rage.

According to Forbes, Utahns were the most likely in the nation at 76% to report that another driver has honked at them in frustration. More than half of Utahns also reported being on the receiving end of an offensive finger or gesture.

“Utah drivers were second most likely to say that another driver has tailgated them (73%) and that another driver has exceeded the speed limit just to block them from changing lanes (47%),” said the study.

Since 2010, there have been 884 speed-related and aggressive driving deaths on Utah roads. So far in 2022, there have been 63 fatalities.

According to the Forbes study, 31% of road rage cases were due to reactions to another driver “driving inappropriately.” Drivers also responded the cause of their road rage came from being stressed out or there being a lot of traffic.

ZeroFatalities tells Utah drivers to slow down and relax when on the road to help avoid any road rage and accidents related to aggressive driving.

“Take a deep breath, chat with a companion, listen to music,” suggests ZeroFatalities. “Getting stressed and upset will not get you [to your destination] any faster and it might shorten your life.”

The organization also recommends planning ahead and not to play into the road rage and aggressive driving of others.