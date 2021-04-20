Utah leaders speak out following Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A verdict was reached in the trial of former Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged for the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed in May 2020 after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck while he pleaded, “I can’t breathe.”

On Tuesday, a jury convicted 45-year-old Chauvin on all charges, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Officials say the most serious charge carries up to 40 years in prison.

The jury included six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial.

Officials and organizations around Utah have released statements following the verdict.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson issued a statement saying:

“My thoughts are with the friends and family of George Floyd and the nation as a whole. After having the opportunity to observe much of the Derek Chauvin trial, I am pleased with the results of the jury. It’s clear that George Floyd was murdered without remorse. Our nation has skilled and committed police officers but also those that operate in their roles with bias and without regard for human life and liberty. There needs to be accountability. As a community, I ask that we work collaboratively to address systemic issues regarding race and justice as we seek to reshape our institutions in order to promote accountability and justice.”

The Utah Democratic Party said in their statement:

“Our judiciary has today reached a just decision, and held George Floyd’s murderer accountable. This verdict is accountability, but not justice — not yet. Our work as a party and as members of the greater movement for Black lives continues, and our work to dismantle the systems that allowed for this tragedy to occur in the first place must not stop today.

“As a state rocked like so many others by the protests and raw emotions of summer 2020, and as people who watched in horror for nine minutes and 29 seconds, we are relieved by the verdict: rightfully guilty on all counts.

“It is our commitment to the people of Utah and of this nation that we stop the injustices that led to the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, as well as so many others across the nation and closer to home. The work before us is large, difficult, and requires reconciliation with failures of systems that many of us hold close to our hearts. Still, it must be done, and Utah Democrats stand committed to demanding the changes that must be made, in solidarity with all the victims of police violence and brutality in this nation and our state.”

Representative Burgess Owens said in a tweet, “Today, justice was served in the senseless killing of George Floyd. I am praying for peace and healing in Minnesota and across the nation as we the people unite to build bridges for positive change.”