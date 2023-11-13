SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After news broke about the passing of M. Russell Ballard on Monday, Nov. 13, leaders across Utah shared condolences and thoughts of remembrance.

Ballard, who was actively serving as the Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away at the age of 95 on Sunday night, Nov. 12.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson

“President Ballard was never indecisive. He knew exactly what the Lord taught and how it could be applied in one’s personal life and bring joy and happiness. he’ll be remembered as a wonderful husband and a great father. This is where his highest priority was. He set a good example for us on that, even though he’d had many many demands upon his time. His family came first.”

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

“Abby and I are deeply saddened at the passing of our dear friend. He spent a lifetime of service trying to make the world a better place for everyone. We are forever greateful for the goodness and light he brought to this world.”

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson

“President Ballard was kind, thoughtful, humble and often humourous in all our interactions. He demonstrated a commitment to family, faith, and community. Sending all my love and condolences to the Ballard family and all that loved President Ballard.”

Utah House Majority Leader Mike Shultz

“A life well lived. Thank you, President Ballard, for your example of service and selflessness.”

Senator Mike Lee

“With a heavy heart, Sharon and I express our deepest condolences on the passing of President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Ballard’s life was a testament to his devoted service to the Church and its members. In his passing, he is lovingly reunited with his wife, Barbara, and welcomed by their Heavenly Father. We are comforted knowing that his legacy of service and love will continue to bless countless lives. Our prayers are with his family and all who grieve this great loss.”

Senator Mitt Romney

“Ann and I mourn the loss of Elder M. Russell Ballard, a great leader, a spiritual giant and a dear friend. He kindly offered us wise personal counsel on our life choices. To him, we owe decades of our extraordinary journey through life. United with his beloved wife, Barbara, he is home again.”

Representative Blake Moore

“President Ballard lived a life of selfless, faithful service. His passing will be felt deeply.”

Representative Burgess Owens

“A man of unwavering integrity, President Ballard devoted his life to serving his faith and fellow man. I pray for the comfort of his family, friends, and loved ones as they grieve the passage of such a remarkable individual.”

Representative John Curtis

“I mourn with my brothers and sisters throughout the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Ballard’s unwavering dedication to faith, family and service has left an indelible mark not only within the Church but across communities worldwide.

My father, dee, spent significant time with President Ballard while they pursued degrees at BYU. The stories he told of President Ballard have only made me appreciate his work more as the leader of our Church. I take solace in knowing he will be reunited with his wife, Barbara, and my prayers are with his family and the Church during this time of sorrow.”

Former Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert

“President Ballard was an inspiration to our family and an example of Christlike, selfless, service. Jeanette and I offer the Ballard family our heartfelt and deepest condolences as we celebrate the life of our dear friend Elder M. Russell Ballard.”