Utah leaders ride bikes for homeless youth

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – 20 Utah politicians, businessmen, and non-profit leaders gathered on Wednesday to ride to GREENbikes in support of homeless youth.

According to a news release, for each of the local leaders that rode in tonight’s event, GREENbike is donating 55 pieces of new winter clothing, adding up to 1,100 new pairs of gloves, socks, beanies, and ponchos to benefit the Volunteers of America, Utah’s Homeless Youth Resource Center.

Some of the leaders that rode in Wednesday’s event include Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, SLUG Magazine Editor-in-Chief Angela H. Brown, and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

The ride began at the Utah Heritage & Arts GREENbike station at 300S Rio Grande Street.

GREENbike purchased 92 beanies, 192 pairs of adult gloves, 240 pairs of adult socks, 156 pairs of children’s gloves, 120 pairs of children’s socks, and 200 rain ponchos to donate for Wednesday nights ride.

“We’re so grateful that all of these community leaders were willing to participate in tonight’s ride,” said GREENbike Founder and Executive Director Ben Bolte.

Anyone interested in supporting the cause can click here to donate.

