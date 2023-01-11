SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah leaders welcomed a new Navajo Nation administration following the inauguration in Fort Defiance, Ariz., on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Buu Nygren, 36, took his oath of office as the youngest president of the Navajo Nation in history. He was reportedly born in Blanding, Utah. Working alongside Nygren is Vice President Richelle Montoya, who is the first woman to hold that position.

“We are honored to lead this next era of the Navajo Nation with the courage and conviction to do what’s necessary for the future of our Navajo people,” Nygren said. “Together, we will live through and uphold our promise of Yideeską́ądi Nitsáhákees – Thinking for the future.”

At the inauguration ceremony, Nygren and Montoya were both sworn into office along with members of the 25th Navajo Nation Council and directors of the Nation’s executive branch.

“We look forward to productive relationships with the directors of our Executive Branch divisions, our Navajo Nation Council delegates, our Navajo Nation Supreme Court, and our local leaders, so that we deliver the needed infrastructure and services our people need to thrive,” Montoya said. “Thank you, nihidine’é, our people, for placing your trust and confidence in our team.”

Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson issued a joint statement congratulating the new leaders, calling the election a “historic moment” for the Diné.

“Since time immemorial, the arts, culture, and stories of the Diné have enriched these lands, reminding us to care for each other and all of God’s creation. Today, we look to the future with those lessons embedded in our hearts. “During our administration, the Navajo Nation and the state of Utah have entered an unprecedented era of collaboration and friendship. This summer, after decades of negotiations, the Navajo Utah Water Rights Settlement Agreement recognized the reserved water rights of the Navajo Nation. This historic accomplishment will bring clean drinking water to the Navajo people in Utah. In the Diné community of Westwater, our combined efforts will bring essential utilities to Utah Navajos living outside of Blanding City. Clearly, open dialogue between our two governments bears fruit. We promise to continue this openness with the Nygren-Montoya Team as we work to tackle issues related to tribal sovereignty, economic development, rural broadband, public safety, and much more. “Today, we’re grateful for your commitment to public service and love of the Navajo Nation. We wish President Nygren and Vice President Montoya every success. Ahéhee’!”

The Navajo Nation covers land in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, stretching more than 27,000 square miles.