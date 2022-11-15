SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Former President Trump is expected to announce his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday, Nov. 15. With this announcement comes some pushback from Utah legislators who want a new face to run for president.

“I personally don’t believe we’ll win with Trump at the head of our ticket in 2024,” said Sen. Todd Weiler (R-Woods Cross).

A total of 86 elected officials as well as dozens of state senators, state representatives and councilmembers came together to encourage Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida to run for president in an effort to support a competitive and winning republican presidential nominee.

“There’s something [about] Gov. DeSantis that is appealing to independents, moderates, republicans, and that’s something I’d like to see republicans do nationally,” Weiler said.

Many local legislators said that they do not have confidence in Trump launching a potential reelection campaign.

“I do think [Former] President Trump is fantastic for his policies,” said Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman). “I think he can also be a very divisive person and polarizing for people. What we need to be looking to as republicans is, ‘How do we win in 2024?’”

The saying that Utah’s midterm results show support for Trump and the candidates he backs is waning. A new up-and-coming candidate could be the answer for more Republican votes.

“If we’re gonna win the White House in 2024, why wouldn’t we want a candidate who’s eligible to serve for eight years instead of one with baggage who can only potentially serve for four?” Weiler said.

Experts say Republican presidential candidates typically get over 60% of the vote in Utah, but this past election, Trump received less than the projected amount.

The Hinckley Institute of Politics Director Jason Perry said Utahns have mixed feelings for Trump, and the public’s votes and the state lawmakers’ actions are showing a shift in the party.

“These are the conservative ends of the political party, and even they are starting to side with someone else,” Perry said. “I think that’s a very clear view of where Utahns, particularly our elected officials, are on the former president.”

These Utah lawmakers are saying that they want a competitive Republican presidential primary, and they want a candidate who represents winning Republican policies.

For some, that person isn’t Trump.