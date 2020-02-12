Utah lawmakers present clean air legislation for 2020 General Session

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah legislature’s bipartisan Clean Air Caucus rolled out its plan for the legislative session Tuesday.

That plan includes several bills and appropriations requests.

It’s all to help clear the air we all breathe here in Utah.

“We know that this is a serious health issue…we hear from parents all the time…why did they have to close the school’s recess program? Why couldn’t my kids go out?” asked Rep. Patrice Arent during the presentation.

Proposed bills include Senate Bill 77, Electric Energy Storage Tax Credit, Senate Bill 112, Inland Port Amendments, House Bill 281, Tax Credit For Alternative Fuel Vehicles, among other energy-efficient measures.

