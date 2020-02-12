Live Now
Watch 10pm News Live Now

Utah lawmakers present clean air legislation for 2020 General Session

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah legislature’s bipartisan Clean Air Caucus rolled out its plan for the legislative session Tuesday.

That plan includes several bills and appropriations requests.

It’s all to help clear the air we all breathe here in Utah.

“We know that this is a serious health issue…we hear from parents all the time…why did they have to close the school’s recess program? Why couldn’t my kids go out?” asked Rep. Patrice Arent during the presentation.

Proposed bills include Senate Bill 77, Electric Energy Storage Tax Credit, Senate Bill 112, Inland Port Amendments, House Bill 281, Tax Credit For Alternative Fuel Vehicles, among other energy-efficient measures.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Sen. Michael Bennet drops out of presidential race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Michael Bennet drops out of presidential race"

Andrew Yang drops out of presidential race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Yang drops out of presidential race"

West Valley officer delivers baby in the middle of the road

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Valley officer delivers baby in the middle of the road"

2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered"

Officials answer questions about reintegration of rival gangs in Utah prisons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials answer questions about reintegration of rival gangs in Utah prisons"

Humane Society: Animal Control isn’t a dog catcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Humane Society: Animal Control isn’t a dog catcher"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss