Utah lawmakers have extra $1.4 billion to spend this year

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — There’s more cash for lawmakers to spend, according to new revenue projections announced Friday.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports new one-time revenue estimates are up by $315 million and ongoing is up by $112 million. In total, there’s just under $1.4 billion in one-time money this year and $205 million in ongoing revenue to spend.

That’s a far cry from last spring and summer when nearly $1 billion was trimmed from the budget in anticipation of the economic impact of the pandemic. Despite the glut of cash, there are many more spending requests than dollars available. There’s also a tax cut on the way