Utah lawmaker retiring from highway patrol after 31 years

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah highway patrol lieutenant and state lawmaker has retired from his law enforcement job after 31 years.
Lee Perry tells the Logan Herald Journal that he’s seen good changes in police work during his career, including an increased recognition that mental-health treatment is an asset that helps keep officers in the profession rather than a sign of weakness.
He says he’s loved serving in northern Utah he grew up in, though the hardest parts of his career were the deaths of two officers under his command in 2012 and 2016.
