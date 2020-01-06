Live Now
Watch 6pm News Live Now

Utah lawmaker retiring from highway patrol after 31 years

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Rep. Lee Perry, R-Perry, speaks on the House floor, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. After three decades with the Utah Highway Patrol, Lt. Lee Perry has retired to devote all his energy to being a state legislator. He says he’s encouraged by how law enforcement in that time has embraced of counseling to help officers handle the emotional toll of the job, the Herald-Journal in Logan reports. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah highway patrol lieutenant and state lawmaker has retired from his law enforcement job after 31 years.

Lee Perry tells the Logan Herald Journal that he’s seen good changes in police work during his career, including an increased recognition that mental-health treatment is an asset that helps keep officers in the profession rather than a sign of weakness.

He says he’s loved serving in northern Utah he grew up in, though the hardest parts of his career were the deaths of two officers under his command in 2012 and 2016. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Local family crafting joey pouches for animals injured in Australian fires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family crafting joey pouches for animals injured in Australian fires"

Wirth Watching: Television now and then

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wirth Watching: Television now and then"

Mendenhall Takes Office GMU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mendenhall Takes Office GMU"

Rider claims his Lyft driver was arrested for drinking and driving on New Year's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rider claims his Lyft driver was arrested for drinking and driving on New Year's Day"

Australia fire destruction in Kangaroo Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australia fire destruction in Kangaroo Island"

TEEN SAVES ELDERLY MAN FROM BURNING CAR

Thumbnail for the video titled "TEEN SAVES ELDERLY MAN FROM BURNING CAR"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss