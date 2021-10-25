Utah lawmaker charged after alleged poaching in Washington County

In this Jan. 30, 2020 photo, Republican Rep. Travis Seegmiller poses for a portrait at the Utah State Capitol. A proposal to require warning labels on pornography in Utah passed the state House on Tuesday Feb. 18, 2020, a move an adult-entertainment industry group called a dark day for freedom of expression. “I’ve had constituents, including some dear friends, bring to me their personal stories of the truly horrific and nightmarish costs their families have suffered because their child has been exposed to these sorts of things,” said Seegmiller. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah lawmaker is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly shooting a deer walking through the yard of a private home.

The Millard County Attorney’s Office has filed three charges against Representative Travis Seegmiller, (R-St. George) – one count each of take/transfer/sell/purchase protected wildlife, discharging a firearm without permission and near a home, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. According to St. George News, the charges were filed in connection with an August incident.

During that time, St. George News report authorities were called to the Blackridge Ranches development near New Harmony for a report of a doe being shot on private property and out of season. Seegmiller allegedly fired a shotgun from the roadway and entered a property without permission to get the doe.

As St. George News reports, both the Washington County Attorney’s Office and the Garfield County Attorney’s Office refused to take up the case over a conflict of interest, prompting Millard County to take it on.

Additional details have not yet been released.

The Utah Division of Wildlife is currently investigating multiple illegal killings in Utah, including a trophy bull elk left to waste in Morgan County. A buck was also recently killed in northern Utah and left to waste.

If you witness any poaching, Utah wildlife officials want you to contact them. Here’s how.