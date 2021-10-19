Utah lab to analyze DNA evidence from Atlanta child murders

Senior Criminalist Michelle Halsing works on mitochondrial DNA testing at the State of California Department of Justice Jan Bashinski DNA Laboratory in Richmond, Calif., Friday, Feb. 17, 2012. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says a Utah laboratory will examine DNA evidence from a string of killings committed during the 1970s and 1980s.

Bottoms tweeted that city investigators were traveling to Salt Lake City to provide the evidence to a private lab.

@Atlanta_Police Investigators are traveling to Salt Lake City to provide a private lab, that works with old DNA evidence, evidence from the Missing and Murdered children cases. It is my sincere hope that there will be concrete answers for the families. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) October 18, 2021

At least 29 Black children and young adults were killed in the city between 1979 and 1981.

Wayne Williams has long been considered the main suspect, but he’s never been charged in connection with the children’s deaths.

He was sentenced in 1982 to serve two life prison sentences for the murders of two adults.