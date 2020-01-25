Utah kid on journey to solve homelessness

One Utah kid is on a mission to serve the homeless.

About four years ago, Chase Hansen felt compelled to help the homeless people in his community. He and his dad started handing free smoothies to those in need.

That’s how Project Empathy was born.

Now, Chase uses GoFundMe to fund Project Empathy, so he and his dad can supply meals, funds for medical expenses and more to those in the Salt Lake City area.

Chase was recently featured on Good Morning America! He returned from New York City and joined us on ABC4 News at 4.

To learn more, you can visit his Project Empathy Facebook page.

