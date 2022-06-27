UTAH (ABC4) – A judge has issued a temporary restraining order on Utah’s abortion trigger law.

ABC4 is learning it is in place for 14 days and takes effect immediately.

This is in response to the lawsuit between Planned Parenthood and the ACLU in Utah vs the state of Utah over the trigger law.

This means elective abortions are once again allowed in Utah for the time being.

Karrie Galloway, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, issued the following statement in response to the ruling:

“We’re grateful for this temporary restraining order that will allow abortion services to resume in Utah. The Supreme Court ruling was devastating and terrifying for our patients and providers, but at least for now, Utahns will be able to get the care they need. Today is a win, but it is only the first step in what will undoubtedly be a long and difficult fight. Planned Parenthood will always stand alongside our patients and providers — no matter what.”

In 2020, the Utah Legislature passed S.B. 174, prohibiting all elective abortions in Utah, except in rare circumstances involving rape, incest, or medical emergency.

Utah is among 13 states with trigger laws, which are designed to take effect once abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.

Utah was one of several states to move quickly on banning abortion, with states like Missouri signing its abortion ban into effect just minutes after the Supreme Court’s decision.

Planned Parenthood Association of Utah filed a lawsuit in Utah state court on Saturday in response to the ban, and will “soon request a temporary restraining order against the state’s ban on abortion at any point in pregnancy,” according to a statement released by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The lawsuit is a response to the state’s trigger ban, which outlaws abortion at any point in pregnancy in Utah and criminalizes providers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.