Utah Jewish community on edge after latest violent attack on Jews

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – On Sunday night, dozens gathered for the final night of Hanukkah in downtown Salt Lake — and on this night, the tone was somber.

The night before, in New York, five people were stabbed inside a Rabbi’s home.

“Jews were viciously attacked while practicing their faith,” said Ron Zamir, with United Jewish Federation of Utah.

“We have to face the fact that for Jews in this country, there is a new reality,” added Zamir.

Zamir says what happened in New York was the 18th physical attack on Jews in December.

And according to the Anti-Defamation League, “Assault, harassment and vandalism against Jews remain at near-historic levels in the U.S.”

F.B.I. data shows Jews were the “overwhelming” target of hate-based crimes last year.

On Sunday night, those who gathered did so out of support — and hope.

“We have friends, we have community — we have each other. And if we work on educating our community, if we join forces with other communities that are suffering hate, we can — like the lights of the Hanukkah candles — make that darkness go away.”

