SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz are hosting the Salt Lake City Summer League, a four-team, six-game event that will be held July 5-7 at Vivint Arena.

The participating teams will be the Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.

2022 marks the seventh year since the revival of summer basketball in Utah.

The event is held in association with University of Utah Health, Utah Sports Commission and Western Governors University.

General public tickets for singles games and three-day passes will go on sale in May. Ticket information, schedule of games, and the radio and television broadcast information for the Salt Lake City Summer League will be announced at a later date.

“Summertime offers a fun, casual and accessible experience for NBA basketball, and we are excited to bring Salt Lake City Summer League to our community in July,” said executive director Jonathan Rinehart. “Several marquee NBA players have made their professional debuts here in recent years. We look forward to watching the next group of rising stars.”

The NBA Draft Lottery is May 17 and the NBA Draft is June 23.

Salt Lake City Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2022 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

Through the years, summer league players have included Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale and Trent Forrest, future NBA All-Stars Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young, as well as other notables like Markelle Fultz, Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and John Collins.