SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz announced on Tuesday the second phase of its original NFT collectibles.

For those who don’t know, a non-fungible token (NFT) is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded. Types of NFT data units may be associated with digital files such as photos, videos, and audio.

The collection will drop on Friday, April 15 for public sale exclusively through the CoinZoom NFT marketplace, and will available to those with membership in the JAZZXR Cub Club.

The series is designed by Brux Studio and will feature three minted versions of the Jazz Bear as he grows in age with related accessories. The first collectible for sale, “Baby Bear,” shows Jazz Bear as a cub with a rattle, pacifier, and bib.

Only 100 NFT’s in this design will be available to the public.

In September 2021, the Jazz launched their NFT program that combined the franchise’s first-ever digitally designed NFT’s with access to a unique live experience with Jazz owner Ryan Smith in a virtual locker room.

The initial Jazz NFT offering sold out within 90 minutes.

CoinZoom will be listing the JAZZXR Cub Club NFT Collection beginning at 10 a.m. MT on Friday, providing a safe, secure venue for fans to purchase NFT’s and a free wallet to store them.

Jazz fans will be able to purchase the latest Jazz NFT’s with a number of different payment options, including credit cards, wires, ACH, direct deposits, and more than 40 crytpocurrencies.

Click here to learn more, as well as visit a microsite for JAZZXR, which stands for extended reality and describes the technologies related to augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality.