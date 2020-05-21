SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Jazz Team Store will officially celebrate it’s re-opening to the public at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday, May 23 beginning at 11 a.m. Fans and consumers can take advantage of a special Memorial Day weekend promotion for all Jazz merchandise, an appearance by Utah Jazz Bear for socially distanced photographs, and popular J.Dawgs hot dogs available for purchase in wrapped tin-foil on the outdoor plaza from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Related: Larry H. Miller Group to offer prizes to participants of statewide “Driven to Assist” food drive



In the midst of COVID-19 Saturday’s public event and all Jazz Team Store operations will comply with Utah and Salt Lake County guidelines governing public health and safety. While Jazz Team Store guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings. Anyone who doesn’t have a face covering will be provided one free of charge. Signage outlining the phased re-opening of businesses is on display, and floor decals measure a sixfoot distance between guests for all lines, including checkout and access of the store from the America First Atrium.

Bags of any type and strollers are not allowed inside the arena to expedite entry and reduce screening touchpoints. Guests can access hand sanitizers and at the arena entry and exit points. High-touch areas in the Jazz Team Store are sanitized every 15 minutes. Checkout areas are cleaned after each transaction. Guests and cashiers will be separated by clear plastic partitions where it is not possible to maintain six feet of distance.

Related: ‘Bear’s Reading Challenge:’ Utah Jazz launch reading challenge for students learning remotely

All Jazz merchandise will be included in a buy one, get one 50 percent off promotion on

Saturday and Memorial Day, Monday, May 25. All jerseys will also be 20 percent off store

wide. The public can access free parking at Park Place, with the entrance located on 300 West between North and South Temple. The Jazz Team Store has resumed its normal hours Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Jazz merchandise is also available for purchase online at www.JazzTeamStore.com.

Have questions about coronavirus?

What others are clicking on: