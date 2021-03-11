Utah Jazz massage therapist, Doug Birrell, passes away

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Longtime massage therapist with the Utah Jazz, Doug Birrell, passed away on March 7 after a battle with cancer. He was 51-years-old.

According to his obituary, Birrell was born on June 17, 1969 in Redondo Beach, California.

He graduated from Manti High School in 1987 and later went on to serve a mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Chile.

He later attended Snow College and the University of Utah, where he graduated at the top of his class for the Utah College of Massage Therapy in 1993.

5 years later, he was hired as the massage therapist for the Utah Jazz, where he worked for the team for 21 years, his obituary said.

On March 7, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert posted a photo with Birrell on Twitter.

A funeral service will be held for Birrell on Friday, March 12 at 11:00 a.m.

Those interested in attending the funeral service remotely can do so by clicking here.

According to his obituary, in lieu of flowers, those who would like to make a donation can do so at the Mountain America Credit Union under Melissa Birrell, the Birrell Family Memorial Fund, or Venmo @Melissa-Birrell.