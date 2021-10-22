Utah Jazz making history with Holly Rowe in featured broadcast role on Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (ABC4) – When Utah Jazz fans tune into Friday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings, they’ll be hearing and witnessing groundbreaking history with the team.

The Jazz announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that newly-hired sideline reporter Holly Rowe would be serving as the color commentator for the matchup, making the first time that a woman will serve in that role for Utah’s NBA franchise.

History made!



We’re excited to have @sportsiren doing color commentary for the full game against the Kings tonight alongside Craig Bolerjack 🎙 pic.twitter.com/6krGXfU1hd — utahjazz (@utahjazz) October 22, 2021

On a broadcast team, the color commentator position is typically reserved for a former player or another broadcaster with a deep connection to the game, who adds insight and analysis to the play-by-play voice’s description of the action. Former Jazzman Thurl Bailey usually compliments Craig Bolerjack as the color commentator for the Jazz but is unavailable for Friday night for undisclosed reasons.

Rowe was hired by the Jazz to work as the team’s sideline reporter before the start of this season and was introduced to an overwhelmingly positive response by fans. A longtime member of the ESPN broadcasting talent corps, Rowe has worked many major college sporting events in her rise to prominence. With years of experience covering the WNBA, she served as the in-game analyst for the Utah Starzz prior to the team’s move to San Antonio in 2003.

A native of Utah, Rowe attended Brigham Young University and graduated from the University of Utah. She recently was diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic melanoma and has documented her battle with cancer on her social media platforms.

The Jazz opened their 2020-21 regular season campaign with a 107-86 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, led by Rudy Gobert who turned in a 16-point, 21-rebound double-double. Sacramento also started the season on the right foot by scraping away from the Portland Trail Blazers with a 124-121 win on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.