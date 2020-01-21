Utah Jazz honor MLK’s legacy with workshop, basketball clinic for kids

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) -Every year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Utah Jazz find a way to honor the civil rights icon.

This year, the Utah Jazz play the Indiana Pacers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the team hosted a workshop for kids where they learned more about Dr. King.

“He really helped with segregation and injustice, so everyone can have equal rights which really helps now in society,” said Vanessa, one of the students who attended the workshop.

Following the workshop, the students participated in a basketball clinic led by Jazz Youth coaches.

The Jazz players also wore special Martin Luther King warm-up shirts at Monday night’s game.

