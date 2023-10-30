SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz are teaming up with Chick-fil-A and the Will Dance for Kids Project to fill barrels up with peanut butter – well, at least 16 oz. jars of peanut butter.

This Saturday, Nov. 2, the Jazz will be playing the Orlando Magic and are asking fans to bring jars of peanut butter to donate to the Utah Food Bank. Those who donate a 16 oz. jar of any brand peanut butter will receive a free Chick-fil-A food card that can be redeemed for a regular Chick-fil-A sandwich or 8-count nuggets. A ticket to the game is required.

Delta Center doors open at 5:20 pm and members of the Will Dance for Kids Project will be present at the collection barrels just inside the arena entrances.

Jazz fans have contributed over 5,000 jars of peanut butter over the last five years and over $5,000 in cash donations to the Will Dance for Kids Project, which then provides donations to the Utah Food Bank’s Kids Café and Mobile School Pantry. The Kids Café served more than 477,000 meals last year during after-school programs in an effort to make sure that no child would go to bed hungry. The Mobile School Pantry distributes food at 67 local schools to children and their families on a monthly basis.

The Will Dance for Kids Project is designed to help fight childhood hunger through dance and dance competitions. The Project has collected over 64,000 jars of peanut butter and more than $500,000 dollars for the Utah Food Bank since 2011.

Chick-fil-A is the sponsor for Saturday night’s game and the festivities surrounding the game. There will be a hot air balloon, a DJ on the plaza and Chick-fil-A cow mascots around the concourse.