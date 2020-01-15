Utah Jazz community mourns passing of Jazz fan Wyatt Page

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Jazz is expressing their condolences after the passing of Jazzman, Wyatt Page.

Twelve-year-old Wyatt passed away Tuesday after a 2-year battle with brain cancer.

My thoughts and prayers go out to Wyatt’s family!!! He was so energetic and happy to be around us he was a huge fan! Love you lil guy! Rest In Paradise ❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/6KhnsPldUK — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 15, 2020

Utah Jazz officials said earlier this season Wyatt signed on with the team as one of their “5 For The Fight” fighters, a program that encourages fans to donate $5 to the fight against cancer.

“We’re honored to have Wyatt as a Jazzman forever,” the Utah Jazz said in a Twitter post.

Meet Wyatt—a 12-year-old boy battling brain cancer.



"I am thankful for those who have helped me in my cancer journey. I am still fighting and want to help others in their fight."



Join the fight by visiting https://t.co/ImBODqZl8U#5ForTheFight 🖐| @5ForTheFight_ pic.twitter.com/sMMroqdl8e — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 30, 2019

The Page family is asking that in lieu of flowers, people consider a donation to Wyatt’s Comfort Bundles on Venmo @empage05 in efforts to carry on with his wish, or your favorite charity in his name helping kids fight cancer.

Read Wyatt’s full obituary here.

