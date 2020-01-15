Utah Jazz community mourns passing of Jazz fan Wyatt Page

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Jazz is expressing their condolences after the passing of Jazzman, Wyatt Page.
Twelve-year-old Wyatt passed away Tuesday after a 2-year battle with brain cancer.
Utah Jazz officials said earlier this season Wyatt signed on with the team as one of their “5 For The Fight” fighters, a program that encourages fans to donate $5 to the fight against cancer.
“We’re honored to have Wyatt as a Jazzman forever,” the Utah Jazz said in a Twitter post.
The Page family is asking that in lieu of flowers, people consider a donation to Wyatt’s Comfort Bundles on Venmo @empage05 in efforts to carry on with his wish, or your favorite charity in his name helping kids fight cancer.
Read Wyatt’s full obituary here.
