Utah Jazz announce time change to Wednesday’s game against Portland

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The start to the Utah Jazz’s home game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday has been moved back by 30 minutes.

The team announced on Monday that the contest will be rescheduled to accommodate the national television broadcast schedule. The game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. as opposed to the previously announced time of 7 p.m. and be broadcast on both ESPN and AT&T SportsNet.

Other Jazz games this week include Monday’s contest on the road against the Golden State Warriors and Friday’s matchup at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With a record of 50-18, the Jazz sit in sole possession of first place in the Western Conference and have the best mark in the entire NBA. Utah became the first team in the NBA to reach the 50-win mark with a 124-116 drubbing of last-place Houston on Saturday.

