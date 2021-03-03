Utah January 2021 unemployment rate at 3.1%, per latest report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah’s Department of Workforce Services is reporting the state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in January is estimated at 3.1%, well below the national rate of 6.3%.

A Wednesday release with January 2021’s data shows Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment is estimated at -0.5% across the past 12 months, with 7,700 fewer jobs since January 2020.

Currently, Utah’s employment level stands at 1,549,100. The department says Utah’s December year-over job change has been revised down to -0.6%.

With January’s estimated unemployment rate sitting at 3.1%, the department says about 50,100 Utahns were unemployed.

“The winter months have decelerated but not stopped the Utah economic recovery,” reports Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “With end-of-year adjustments, December’s employment estimate has been scaled back, and the January estimates reflect a slight improvement over the revised December numbers. Yet private-sector employment has returned to employment expansion. It is government employment that is curbing the overall picture, in particular, education employment.”

Utah’s January prive-sector employment recorded a year-over expansion of 0.3%.

Five of Utah’s 10 private-sector major industry groups posted net year-over job gains, led by Professional and Business Services at 9,900 jobs, followed by Trade, Transportation, and Utilities at 8,100 jobs. Financial Activities reported 4,100 jobs.

Five industry groups remain with year-over employment declines, led by Leisure and Hospitality Services with -12,400 jobs, Education and Healthcare at -7,600 jobs, and Information at -1,500 jobs.

February employment information will be released on March 19, 2021.