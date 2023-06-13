SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The state of Utah is getting paid $209 million as part of a $17.3 billion national opioid settlement with drug makers Teva and Allergan, and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens.

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes announced on Tuesday, June 13, the final approval of the settlement. The state is expected to receive the whopping $209 million over the course of the next 15 years.

“This latest settlement is another victory for the Utah Attorney General’s Office, the Department of Commerce, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the many other government agencies who have persistently demanded those responsible for the opioid epidemic address the effects they have had on our communities,” a release states.

Officials say that “vigorous negotiations” occurred on a national level, and that as a result, money will be released to a national administrator later this summer. Money will then be sent to state and local governments by the end of 2023.

The settlement will also require Teva to stop all opioid marketing, while Allergan is required to stop selling opioids for the next ten years.

CVS and Walgreens will now be required to monitor, report, and share data about “suspicious activity” related to opioid prescriptions.

The final agreement with Walmart is currently pending, anticipated to be completed within the coming weeks.

Opioid crisis investigations against the pharmaceutical industry have resulted in more than $50 billion in settlements, the release states.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is currently seeking compensation from other defendants in ongoing litigation.