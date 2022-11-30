SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Considering a move? Try Utah. It’s the fourth safest state in the nation, says WalletHub.

WalletHub compared 50 states across 53 key safety indicators grouped in five different categories. For instance, the data rated residents who were fully vaccinated, how many assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

Vermont was the safest state at number one. Maine came in second, and New Hampshire came in third.

Diving deeper into the research, WalletHub found Utah to be fifth in fewest vehicle fatalities, and it had one of the lowest unemployment rates. On the other side of that, Utah had one of the lowest law-enforcement employees per capita, making it 47th out of 50.

In another study, Utah was considered the 13th best place to live. The study compared 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, income growth, education, and quality of hospitals.

If you’re considering where in Utah to live, consider somewhere in the Greater Avenues or East Liberty Park, says a study by Niche.

ABC4 recently did a story on the best places to live in Utah in 2022.