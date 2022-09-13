MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate at Utah’s Millard County Jail has died after being found unresponsive in his jail cell early Tuesday morning.

A press release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office states that life-saving efforts were given to the inmate after he was found alone and unresponsive in his cell.

He was then taken to the Fillmore Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Iron-Garfield-Beaver’s Incident Task Force has been contacted to do an independent investigation of the inmate’s death.

This is an active, ongoing investigation.

No further information is being released at this time.