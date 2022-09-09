SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced.

Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count of First Degree Felony Murder. The sentencing was handed down by Third District Court Judge Randall Skanchy on Thursday, Sept. 8.

An appeal on Lolani’s behalf was filed in the Utah Supreme Court on Friday, Sept. 9.

In Aug. of 2018, Lolani was in Salt Lake County Jail, serving a one-year sentence on one count of Assault with Substantial Injuries, and Drug Possession. His cellmate, Daniel Davis, was facing charges of a Third Degree Felony Violation of a Jail Release Agreement and several Misdemeanor Assault charges including Domestic Violence.

On Aug. 4, 2018, a Salt Lake County Jail corrections officer reportedly responded to Lolani attacking Davis. According to the officer’s statement, Lolani initially punched Davis in the face after the two exchanged words. Davis fell to the ground and Lolani allegedly continued to punch Davis in the head area. After issuing commands for Lolani to stop fighting, the responding officer “deployed an entire bottle of OC spray” but to no effect.

The officer reported Davis was on the ground and not fighting back and it wasn’t until Davis stopped moving that Lolani stop punching. It was reported Lolani punched Davis about 22 times. When the officer asked Lolani was he was doing, Lolani reportedly responded, saying, “He messed with the wrong person.”

An autopsy of Davis was performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office which found he had died of blunt force injury to the head.