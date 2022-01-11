Utah hunting: When do 2022 permit applications open?

UTAH (ABC4) – Now that 2022 is in full swing, Utahns are making plans for the year to come. Vacation plans are being finalized, tickets bought, and for those who hunt, preparations are being made for this year’s permit applications.

Big game hunters will first submit their applications, according to a timeline given to ABC4.com by the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources. Those applying for a buck deer, elk, pronghorn, moose, desert bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, Rocky Mountain goat, or bison tag will need to apply between January 27 and March 3. Those applying for bonus and/or preference points can apply between March 4 and 17.

Black bear and cougar hunters are next up, with a slated application period of February 1 through the 22. Antlerless tags – for antlerless deer, elk, moose and doe pronghorn – are next, with an application period of May 26 to June 16.

Bird hunters hoping for a crane, grouse, or swan tag can apply between July 6 and 20.

Those looking for sportsman permits – which offer the ability to hunt big game, cougar, and turkey during an extended season with access to almost every Utah hunting unit – will need to apply between October 19 and November 16 for the 2023 season.

Applications for turkey permits will open on December 13 and close on December 27.

Before applying for a permit, DWR advises checking that you have met Utah’s hunter education, age, and license requirements. Applications can be submitted via the DWR website, by phone, or in-person at a DWR office during the correct application period. For more information, refer to the DWR website.